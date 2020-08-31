TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Powerful storms barreled through Azle over the weekend, forcing dozens of people from their homes and canceling in-person classes for students at one school on Monday.
Winds reached up to 70 miles an hour, caused major power outages and damage to several homes and businesses.
No one was seriously hurt, but damage in the area meant some students would have the day off from school.
There will be no in-person classes at Liberty Elementary today (Monday, August 31) due to the campus being without power.
— Azle ISD (@azleisd) August 31, 2020
Early Monday morning administrators with the Azle Independent School District announced that there would be no in-person classes at Liberty Elementary School because of a power outage.
Students at Liberty and other schools may have an issue with virtual learning since there are a number of power outages in the area, but officials gave no specific information about online instruction.