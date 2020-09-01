DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 622 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total case count to 72,252.

The county also reported 19 more deaths, bringing the total during the pandemic to 920.

Of the 622 cases, 461 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services electronic lab reporting system and 294 were in August and 167 were from May, June and July.

An additional 70 probable cases have been reported, bringing the total number of probable cases in Dallas County to 3,016, including nine probable deaths from COVID-19.

“Today we are experiencing our highest number of new COVID-19 positive cases that we’ve seen in some time. I caution the public not to overreact to this one day number. It includes many cases from the State’s electronic laboratory reporting system for this month and those cases may have been botched from several days, making today a higher number. We can look at these numbers over the new few days to see if there’s any sort of a trend upward,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

From August 8th through 21st, 393 school-aged children between 5 to 18 years of age were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dallas County. About 50% of these cases were high school age. By zip code of residence, 203 (51%) of these children were projected to have been enrolled in Dallas ISD schools

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. The provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 34 was 226. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 continues to decline but remains high, with 11.3% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 34.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 25% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

The additional 19 deaths reported Tuesday include the following:

– A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice care.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.