DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas recovery center for women and teen girls dealing with addiction says the coronavirus pandemic has led to a major spike in demand for their services.

Ashley Klein said she knows firsthand how life-changing Nexus Recovery Center’s services can be.

“About 12 years ago I was using heroin and I found out I was pregnant and I didn’t know what I was going to do,” she said. “I found out Parkland detoxes pregnant women, so I was at Parkland for a couple months and that’s where I learned about Nexus.”

For almost 50 years, the Dallas nonprofit has been offering an array of specialized substance abuse treatment services for women and teen girls.

Klein did a 60-day residential program and said she has been clean ever since.

“I don’t know where I’d be without Nexus,” she said.

It made such an impact that she went on to become a licensed chemical dependency counselor and now works for Nexus.

In the last several months, she’s had a lot more work added to her plate.

“We’re having to quarantine and social distance and so you have that time to sit there and just think and remember triggers and have urges to go use,” she said.

Before COVID-19 hit, the center was already at capacity, but now they’re averaging a three-plus week waitlist. They’re taking in around 30 clients a week.

“About 25% of those people reported being homeless,” Klein said.

She encourages anyone in this situation to seek help immediately.

“Just pick up the phone and call and take that first step of getting yourself here and then we will help with the rest,” she said.

September is National Recovery Month.