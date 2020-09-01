Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Initially police and Dallas Fire Rescue were called to a scene on a report of a burning car, but what was found has turned the incident into a murder investigation.
It was around 4:00 a.m. when first-responders got to the car under a bridge at Interstate 45 and Overton Road. Once they looked inside they discovered a burned body.
Investigators can only say that an adult was found in the car — with no specifics on their gender, age or race.
While Dallas police confirm they are investigating the incident as a murder, they have not said if they have any suspects.