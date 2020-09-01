Comments
CORINTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Heavy storms Tuesday coupled with in-progress construction resulted in flooding inside Lake Dallas High School, and as a result the campus will transition all current in-person learners as well as all teachers to remote learning as crews fix any issues.
The temporary transition to an entirely remote learning environment will last for the remainder of the week – through Friday, Sept. 4.
Monday is a districtwide holiday in observance of Labor Day, and the following day marks the start of parent- and guardian-decided learning environment choices. Thus, all in-person learners will return to campus on Tuesday, Sept. 8.