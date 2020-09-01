DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton saw flash flooding Tuesday afternoon and the Denton Fire Department said it was responding to multiple water rescues.
The city of Denton tweeted video of the rushing floodwaters and said, “The heavy rain has turned City Hall into a raging river. This is a reminder to NOT drive through flooded areas. When in doubt, remember “turn around don’t drown.”
— City of Denton, TX (@cityofdentontx) September 1, 2020
Heavy rain is going to continue in Denton County and portions of northern Tarrant County.
A flash flood warning has been extended at least through 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.