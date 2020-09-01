FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Mortgage and refinancing interest rates for homes are at an all-time low during the pandemic and many people are taking full advantage.

The uptick in the buying, selling and refinancing of homes across the DFW area has created extra job opportunities for those looking to work in the mortgage lending industry.

AmeriSave currently has about 300 jobs they need to hire for out of their Plano location.

Al Murad is the senior Vice President of the company and says those 300 positions vary widely.

“We have roles for experienced mortgage professionals such as loan officers, processor, underwriters but we also have a new training programming where people who have no experience can join the organization and fall into those roles as well. We have a robust training program that gives them the skill the need to be successful in our industry,” said Murad.

He said the jobs are perfect for someone looking to pivot careers and step into something new.

“Really the only thing they need to have is either be a college graduate or a military veteran and they would be considered for the role,” he said.

Murad added the jobs are permanent and because the industry is so hot right now, he doesn’t expect any of the new positions going away.

“We really have a lot of opportunity for people to make a good living. not just only joining the company through he pandemic but after the pandemic. We are looking for people who are looking to have a meaningful career in the mortgage industry long term,” he said.

If you are interested in applying, click here.