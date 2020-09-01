DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As many schools across Denton County prepare to re-open next week for in person learning, parents, like Kelly Briggs, will be watching closely.

“I do think there’s a huge number of parents who are just waiting to see how this all plays out,” she said.

Kelly started a Facebook group for Denton ISD parents who are sticking with virtual learning, for now.

“Ultimately, we want all the information we can get,” she said.

Denton County’s new webpage, which launched Tuesday, will allow the public to see how many COVID-19 cases have been reported among students and staff at specific school campuses.

It’ll also show how many students were absent each day.

“Parents obviously are wanting to know this information. I’m a father myself and so everyone wants to know what’s happening at the campus where my child attends school,” said Denton County Health Director Matt Richardson.

Tuesday, for example, the site showed 21 students, or 2.3% of the student body, absent from Argyle Middle School, with zero reporting a positive test for COVID-19.

Argyle ISD is currently the only district sharing data, but Lewisville, Denton, and others are expected to begin, as face to face instruction resumes.

“We’re going to see a real… well, we’re going to see a huge amount of information come in,” predicted Richardson.

The dashboard will also help the health department spot what schools are seeing a spike in absenteeism and where a possible COVID outbreak could be occurring.

“Really it’s going to prompt us to ask more questions,” said Richardson.

Kelly think it’ll be a useful tool for parents trying to gauge how schools are doing.

“If there’s information, give it to us! Like, we’re hungry for it,” she said.