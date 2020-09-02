DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Longtime publisher and founder of Dallas’ D Magazine, Wick Allison has died from bladder cancer. He was 72.
“Our founder and leader died last night. With heavy hearts, we resolve to see his vision realized,” the magazine posted in an obituary on their website, written by D Magazine Editor Tim Rogers.
Rogers also revealed Allison was diagnosed with bladder cancer about ten years ago, a fact not known to many including some of his own employees.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins expressed his condolences with a tweet Wednesday.
“R.I.P., Wick Allison (1948–2020) He was a force for good and my steadfast friend. Godspeed,Wick. Personally and on behalf of 2.7 million @DallasCountyTx residents, thank you for all you did for NTX. I’m praying for Christine and your daughters.”
Allison founded D Magazine in 1974.
He is survived by his wife and four daughters.
They have asked that those who wish to make a donation do so Allison’s name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at Holy Trinity Church.
Funeral plans are to be determined.