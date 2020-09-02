DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Investigators with the Dallas Police Department haven’t made a lot of advances in a murder case from Tuesday, now they’re asking for help from the public.
It was just after 1:30 a.m. on September 1 when a burning car was found under the bridge at Interstate-45 and Overton Road. When officers arrived they found 44-year-old Ezra Clark next to the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Right now investigators say they don’t have a motive or suspect in the case.
Anyone who has information about the murder is asked to contact Dallas police at 214-283-4825, or send an email to Det. Jacob White.
Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.