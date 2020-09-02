Comments
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The second floor of a home in Frisco was heavily damaged on Monday evening after lighting stuck and lit it on fire.
It happened in the 7000 block of Rainbow Falls Dr.
When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke showing from the roof of the single-family residence. Firefighters began an aggressive attack on the structure and the fire was declared “under control” within 30 minutes.
The home’s attic space also sustained heavy fire damage as a result of the incident.
No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.