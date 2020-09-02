EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A wanted man died in a crash Wednesday morning after police said he tried to get away from officers in Euless.
Police said the incident began at around 8:30 a.m. when they were asked by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office to check a parking lot for a suspect wanted for multiple warrants, including parole violation.
When officers arrived at the scene in the 1800 block of Fuller Wiser, police said the man drove off from the parking lot at a high rate of speed.
Police said officers followed the man’s vehicle but did not pursue it in a chase. Officers then found the vehicle had crashed into a tree in the 600 block of Fuller Wiser.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash.