(CBSDFW.COM) – AAA Texas is warning drivers to avoid hanging face masks on their rearview mirrors due the potential for impaired vision, which could lead to crashes.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still in place, residents are required to wear face masks in many areas of Texas. However, AAA says some residents are hanging their face masks on rearview mirrors while driving to keep them handy.

This can create create issues, according to AAA, because hanging any kind of object on rearview mirrors while driving can impair vision.

Data from the Texas Department of Transportation shows there were 3,447 crashes — 51 of them deadly — in 2019 due to impaired vision.

“Having a clear field of vision is extremely important to your safety when on the road,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Items such as masks, air fresheners, parking placards or anything else that reduces your ability to see things around you is a safety hazard and could increase your risk for a crash.”

AAA Texas says drivers can be cited if impaired visibility is found to be the cause of a crash.