Comments
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County Grand Jury returned indictments Wednesday related to the June 22, 2020, shooting of a Watauga Police Officer.
Britt Jacoby Moody, 36, was indicted on one count of attempted capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault against the same officer (who survived).
Moody also was indicted on a count of evading arrest.
Law enforcement captured Moody at an extended stay hotel in Fort Worth on June 24. His bond was originally set to $2,120,000.
Related to his case, Latoria Iverson, 31, was indicted on a charge of tampering with intent to impair the investigation.