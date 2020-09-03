NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
Filed Under:Aggravated Assault, Attempted Capital Murder, Britt Jacoby Moody, DFW News, evading arrest, Indictment, Officer Shot, Peace Officer, suspect arrested, Watauga Police

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County Grand Jury returned indictments Wednesday related to the June 22, 2020, shooting of a Watauga Police Officer.

Britt Jacoby Moody, 36, was indicted on one count of attempted capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault against the same officer (who survived).

Moody also was indicted on a count of evading arrest.

Britt Jacoby Moody (Watauga PD)

Law enforcement captured Moody at an extended stay hotel in Fort Worth on June 24. His bond was originally set to $2,120,000.

Related to his case, Latoria Iverson, 31, was indicted on a charge of tampering with intent to impair the investigation.

 

 

 

