NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Though the Census Bureau reversed its decision to delay reporting data from the 2020 Census to states, experts warn states should still prepare for delays, which will in turn slow the process of redrawing their legislative and congressional districts.

The census results are used for apportionment, which determines how many congressional districts each state is allotted according to its population. For instance, the outcome of the 2010 Census meant that Texas gained four seats, and Florida gained two seats, while New York and Ohio each lost two seats in the House of Representatives.

