GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – 2020 is officially a no fun zone.

The Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine has announced that ICE!, its popular holiday attraction, will not take place this year.

“Due to current restrictions on international travel which impact the master ice carvers, ICE! will not be offered this 2020 holiday season,” Gaylord spokesperson Martha Neibling said.

All is not lost though, for those who like to pack up the family and head to the resort decked out as a winter wonderland come fall.

There are plenty of Christmas events scheduled for Nov. 13 through Jan. 3, 2021.

A new “I Love Christmas Movies” immersive 17,000 square foot exhibit will debut. Another new Build-Your-Own Snowman event (with real snow) should keep the kids occupied. While their children work on “Frosty,” parents can enjoy an outdoor walkthrough holiday lights attraction featuring 100,000 square feet of festive and colorful scenes and décor.

Snow tubing, ice skating, gingerbread decorating and stories with Mrs. Claus are still featured, too. If you’re more into “looking,” and not necessarily “participating,” all the décor will still feature two million twinkling holiday lights, 15,000 ornaments, magical miniature train sets, and a brand-new towering Christmas tree that includes a brand new light show.

“More than ever this winter, friends and families will be seeking places they can go to experience the joy and magic of the holiday season together in a safe setting, and we are looking forward to providing an amazing selection of unique and memorable experiences for them at our (open) resorts in a safe and secure manner,” said Mike Stengel, Senior Vice President of Gaylord Hotels at Marriott International.