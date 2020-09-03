FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys have released veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix as the team gets its 53-man roster set before the Saturday deadline.
Clinton-Dix joined the Cowboys back in March on a one-year, $3.75 million deal. Many had expected him to jump into the starting role alongside Xavier Woods.
With the seven-year veteran’s release, safety Darian Thompson will be able to slide into the starting role with Woods. Other safety help can come from veteran Darryl Worley and second-year Donovan Wilson.
The Cowboys have also been continually linked to veteran Earl Thomas, who was recently released by the Baltimore Ravens. There’s no word if Clinton-Dix’s release is any indication of renewed interest in Thomas.
Dallas has until 3 p.m. CT Saturday to finalize the 53-man roster before the regular season begins.