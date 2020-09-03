FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Decorators Warehouse in Arlington is known by many in Texas, the country, and even the world as the second largest Christmas-themed store in the U.S.

Managers at the store say they are gearing up for their holiday season and they are going to need a lot of new hands to help them.

Dave Hanson is the owner of the store and said, “We’ll be hiring hard all the way from right now and probably through November.”

He spoke about the jobs they need to fill and adding, “As that begins to take off we are going to need some fulfillment people. We are going to need order pullers. In the store itself we are going to need cashiers, stockers, warehouse workers, sales people, we’re always in need of good sales people.”

The jobs are full time and part time. There are permanent positions and seasonal ones, as well.

Hanson says they will fill about 80 jobs and offers one piece of advice to anyone interested, he said, “If you have some passion, and you love Christmas and you love to help people that’s who we are looking for.”

Anyone interested in applying is encouraged to do it in person at their store located at: 3708 West Pioneer Parkway Arlington, TX, 76013