AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Texas surpassed 13,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths Thursday as hospitalizations continued falling to the lowest levels since June.
State health officials reported 3,899 new cases and 221 additional deaths blamed on COVID-19.
Hospitalized patients were just over 4,000.
Gov. Greg Abbott hinted this week, looser restrictions may be coming as trends improve.
On Twitter, Gov. Abbott singled out hospitalizations as the most important decline in numbers but has not elaborated on what steps may be next.
Bars remain closed in Texas, and restaurants are still operating under partial capacity.
