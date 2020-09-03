DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An assistant football coach for the University of North Texas was arrested for allegedly having an improper relationship with a student.
Tate Wallis is the UNT quarterbacks coach.
He is now on administrative leave and is not allowed on campus while on leave.
A UNT spokesperson provided CBS 11 the following statement on the matter Thursday night.
“We have been made aware of charges brought against a member of our football coaching staff for a matter unrelated to his employment with the university. The employee has been placed on administrative leave and will not be allowed on campus or to participate in any job-related duties while on leave. We have initiated a review of the available information, and we will take appropriate action following completion of the review.”
Wallis was hired as UNT quarterbacks coach in January.
Wallis has spent the last four years coaching in high school, including 2018-19 at Argyle as the offensive coordinator and 2016-17 as an offensive assistant at North Forney High School, according to meangreensports.com.