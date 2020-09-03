SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – For the second time since the beginning of this school year, someone tagged Carroll ISD school buildings with spray paint — this time at Carroll High School and Durham Intermediate School.
“To be clear, this crime is classified as a state jail felony offense due to the extent of the graffiti,” the Southlake Police Department said in a news release Thursday night. “The Southlake Police Department takes the investigation of these crimes very seriously. We are currently working with our law enforcement partner agencies to identify, locate and hold accountable the individual responsible for these acts.”
The police department said it filed a similar case of vandalism at Carroll Senior High School with the Tarrant County Juvenile District Attorney’s Office earlier this year, “and we are committed to the same result with the crime that occurred this morning.”
Southlake Police are asking for the community’s help to identify the suspect in the photo.
Anyone with information related to this crime can contact Crime Analyst, Diana Smith, at (817) 748-8915 or dsmith@ci.southlake.tx.us.