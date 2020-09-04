Comments
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – After a virtual school board meeting that lasted more than seven hours, the Arlington Independent School District has pushed back the start date for in-person learning.
Students were originally scheduled to begin in-person instruction on September 21, but during the sometimes heated meeting Thursday night the board voted 5 to 2 to push that date back one week — and begin on Sept. 28.
The Texas Education Agency (TEA) will have final approval on the new plan.
All students in the Arlington ISD have been learning virtually since August.