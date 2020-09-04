DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 165 new COVID-19 cases Friday along with 30 older cases from June and July.

That brings the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 73,055.

The county also reported nine more deaths, bringing the total to 943.

“This is our last three-day weekend of the summer and it’s imperative to what happens for the next six months that we all use good judgement, wear our masks, maintain six foot distance, wash our hands frequently and avoid large crowds for this three-day weekend,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement. “If collectively people make good decisions for the Labor Day weekend like they did for the 4th of July and we don’t see a spike, we’ll be in a very good position going into the fall. If it’s a repeat of Memorial Day, we’ll see our numbers climb dramatically in the next too weeks and it’ll take months to get us back to where we are now.”

The total number of probable cases in Dallas Comity is 3,026 including 10 probable deaths from COVID-19.

From August 15 through 28, school-aged children from 5 to 18 years of age were diagnosed with COVID-I9 in Dallas County.

About 50% or these cases were high school age. By zip code of residence. 217 (52%) of these children were projected to have been enrolled in Dallas ISD schools.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date. more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a thud of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date. about 25% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

The additional nine deaths include the following:

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Sachse. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice care, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Rowlett. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.