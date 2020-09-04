GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A former teacher in Grand Prairie has been arrested and accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child, police said.
On Thursday, police arrested Jamil Wazed, 37, who was a teacher at Uplift Grand Preparatory Academy. According to police, the alleged incident happened during the 2018-2019 school year.
Police said they received a report from a parent in July 2020 that their child was sexually assaulted by the former teacher. Investigators began questioning staff, parents and students from the charter school.
The investigation eventually led to the arrest of Wazed by the United States Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force. He is currently being held at the Grand Prairie detention center on a $200,000 bond.
Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone who may have had contact with Wazed while he was employed at the school to call detectives at 972.237.8790.