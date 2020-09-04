DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Health officials have announced 92 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, of which 68 are active cases.

This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 10,514 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 3, 2020.

Denton County Public Health also reported 141 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 8,654.

They’re providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton Friday, September 11, 2020. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

The testing center is held at University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to:

• Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

• Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

• Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

• Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results