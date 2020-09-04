Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 40-year-old man was arrested after his car collided with a Dallas police squad car with two officers inside.
Neither officer was hurt, although they did go to the hospital for evaluation. They were treated and released.
The two Southwest Patrol officers were traveling northbound on S. Westmoreland Road at W. Ledbetter Drive Thursday morning when it happened.
Suspect Kendall Hayes was driving westbound on W. Ledbetter Drive and ran the red light at S. Westmoreland Road, colliding front into the right passenger side near the right front quarter of the squad car.
Police determined Hayes was under the influence and arrested for DWI.