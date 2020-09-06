Comments
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys added 15 players to their practice squad Sunday and defensive back Brandon Carr is among the additions.
Carr played for the Cowboys from 2012 to 2016 before playing the last three years for the Baltimore Ravens. The 12-year veteran met with the team on Friday as a free agent.
The 14 others added to the practice squad include players who were cut from the team’s roster on Saturday.
- OT Issac Alarcon
- LB Francis Bernard
- DB Deante Burton
- DB Brandon Carr
- DE Ron’Dell Carter
- DT Justin Hamilton
- LB Ladarius Hamilton
- C Marcus Henry
- TE Cole Hikutini
- WR Jon’Vea Johnson
- DB Luther Kirk
- RB Sewo Olonilua
- WR Aaron Parker
- DB Saivion Smith
- DB Chris Westry
The Cowboys open their season at the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday, Sept 13. at 7:20 p.m. CT.