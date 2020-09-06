DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Sunday reported 247 more cases of COVID-19, with 125 of them coming from a backlog in the state’s reporting system.
Sunday’s count brings the total in the county to 73,700, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.
Health officials reported that 125 of the 247 came from a backlog: three from July, 32 from August and 90 from earlier in September.
One more death was also reported, bringing that total to 945. The patient was an Irving man in his 70s who had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.
Health officials also reported that 317 children between 5 to 17 years old tested positive for the virus from Aug. 15 through Aug. 28.
There will be no updates to Tarrant County’s COVID-19 dashboard until Sept. 8 due to Labor Day.