DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Sunday reported its first and second deaths related to the West Nile virus of the 2020 season.
According to Dallas County Health and Human Services, the first death was a 63-year-old Dallas resident in the 75215 zip code and the second was an 88-year-old Dallas resident in the 75227 zip code.
The county also reported its fifth human case of the virus for 2020 — a 75-year-old Irving resident in the 75062 zip code.
“Our first two deaths in Dallas County this year due to West Nile Virus are reminders of the seriousness of West Nile Virus disease and the importance of being vigilant about avoiding mosquito bites,” DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang said.
West Nile virus is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. Mild symptoms include fever, headache and muscle aches, while severe infections can cause neurological complications such as encephalitis.