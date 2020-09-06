DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has proclaimed Sept. 29, 2020 as #BeLikeBo Day to honor Botham Jean, who was fatally shot in his apartment by a now-former officer two years ago.

The announcement came Sunday on the second-year anniversary of his death.

It was on Sept. 6, 2018 that Jean was killed in his apartment at the South Side Flats by Dallas officer Amber Guyger, who claimed she thought she was entering her own unit and that Jean was an intruder.

Guyger was convicted of murder during her trial last October and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Now, city leaders are looking to continue to honor the Saint Lucia native with a day dedicated to him.

“Botham Jean’s death was an unfathomable calamity, but his life embodied a spirit of service and kindness,” Johnson said. “By giving back to his community, he set an example that all Dallasites can live by. I encourage everyone to Be Like Bo on his birthday this year and let the legacy of his short, bright life transcend the tragedy of his death.”

“Botham’s voice was silenced too soon, but the day of service is a way for us to remember what he stood for: love, service, sharing, and giving,” Berry said. “Any act of service, large or small, is a way of honoring his life,” Jean’s pastor, Minister Sammie L. Berry added.