NOTE: The video above is from a report last Thursday evening.

DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees voted on Sunday to rescind the acceptance of Dr. D’Andre Weaver’s resignation. The board also rescinded the appointment of acting Superintendent Dr. Don Hooper following backlash to controversial social media posts.

The decisions came during a special board meeting Sunday. Hooper was named the acting superintendent last week after Dr. D’Andre Weaver abruptly resigned from the role.

Many families in DeSoto demanded the change in leadership after some of Hooper’s old social media posts resurfaced. He shared a meme making fun of Black activist and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Another post about Democrats said they “haven’t been this mad at Republicans since we freed their slaves.”

In a statement last week, the district said it “…has been made aware of past social media posts shared to the personal social media account of Acting Superintendent Dr. Don Hooper whose hiring as a consultant was approved by the Board at the recommendation of the district’s former superintendent. DeSoto ISD prides itself on its diverse school community and does not support, condone or excuse the rhetoric of the reposted content.”

The district also shared an apology from Hooper, which read:

“The content in question does not reflect my leadership, character nor career. I love all people regardless of the color of their skin. I see people for their souls. I’ve made my mistakes and had errors in judgment from time to time. I am human and not without fault. I ask forgiveness for those I have offended by my decision to share the content and have removed those posts as they do not reflect my beliefs about people. In this season, I do not desire to be another factor in the negativity that has surrounded DeSoto ISD. Instead, I want to emphasize the lesson learned in this moment, and move forward having grown as a person and leader.”