GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police have arrested two teenagers, one a juvenile, for an aggravated robbery where shots were fired Saturday night in the 2800 block of Cumberland Drive.

Garland Police said the victim had just arrived home shortly before 10:00 p.m. when a grey BMW passed by with the headlights turned off.

The driver turned around and parked several houses away from where the victim was parked.

As the victim was getting things out of his his vehicle, two suspects with handguns approached him and demand his belongings.

The victim pulled out his own gun and the suspects ran toward their car, police said.

At some point, it is believed the suspects fired at the victim and the victim returned fire, but no one was injured.

Officers learned there were several people inside the BMW who are believed to be involved with the robbery.

Officers were able to identify and locate two of the suspects, a 14-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy identified as Garrett Xavier Pickens.

Two of the other suspects are still at large.

The juvenile and Pickens are charged with aggravated robbery.

Pickens is currently in the Garland Detention Center on a bond of $10,000.

Anyone with information on the case or the other suspects is asked to call the Garland Police Department at 972-4854840.

Callers may remain anonymous by calling Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-2728477 or online.

The investigation is ongoing.