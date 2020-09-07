NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Helpful Honda guys from North Texas Honda are offering free gas this morning to help drivers out on Labor Day.

They started surprising people at the pumps with free gas on Friday. 

Here is today’s location:

Monday, September 7th (10AM-3PM) – FORT WORTH, WEATHERFORD

  • 10-11AM: Circle K, 1225 Oakland Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76103
  • 11:45-12:45PM: Circle K, 4150 Bryant Irvin Rd Fort Worth, TX 76109
  • 1:45-2:45PM: Circle K, 2039 Fort Worth Hwy Weatherford, TX 76086

Look for them at gas stations across Dallas, Fort Worth, North Richland Hills and Weatherford.

Follow them on Facebook @NTXHondaDealers as they announce locations the day of. 

