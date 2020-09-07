Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Helpful Honda guys from North Texas Honda are offering free gas this morning to help drivers out on Labor Day.
They started surprising people at the pumps with free gas on Friday.
Here is today’s location:
Monday, September 7th (10AM-3PM) – FORT WORTH, WEATHERFORD
- 10-11AM: Circle K, 1225 Oakland Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76103
- 11:45-12:45PM: Circle K, 4150 Bryant Irvin Rd Fort Worth, TX 76109
- 1:45-2:45PM: Circle K, 2039 Fort Worth Hwy Weatherford, TX 76086
Look for them at gas stations across Dallas, Fort Worth, North Richland Hills and Weatherford.
