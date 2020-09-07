HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Add snake wrangling to the list of possible job qualifications for Texas police officers.
It’s an accurate description at least for one rookie — Ofc.Trimble — with the Haltom City Police Department. He safely caught and released a pretty big snake from a 93-year-old citizen’s backyard.
In a Facebook post, the department poked some fun at Trimble’s deft handling of the serpent.
“When a 93 year old citizen finds a snake in her backyard, who do you send? The New guy. Thanks Ofc.Trimble for wrangling what we were pretty sure was a rare north Texas spitting cobra viper. Lives were saved today man. Sleep well tiny hero,” they posted.
CBS 11 News inquired about what kind of snake was pictured, and an expert from the official “Texas Snake Identification Page” said it’s a harmless, nonvenomous bullsnake. They eat small mammals, such as mice, moles, rats, pocket gophers, ground squirrels and rabbits — not humans.