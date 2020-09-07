AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Texas reported 2,057 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, and 20 additional deaths.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said the total confirmed cases in the state is now at 640,370 and there have been 13,492 deaths due to COVID-19.

The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The health department said about 3,500 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

The number of hospitalizations has been decreasing since peaking in July at 10,893, and the number of newly reported cases has also been decreasing since then.

Meantime, Governor Greg Abbott on Monday issued a proclamation extending his Disaster Declaration for all Texas counties in response to COVID-19.

“Renewing this Disaster Declaration helps ensure that we have the resources and strategies in place to help communities across Texas respond to COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “I urge Texans to take precautionary steps to protect their health by wearing a mask, social distancing, and sanitizing their hands. Working together, we will slow the spread and keep our communities safe.”

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.

