AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW/AP) — Texas health officials report 2,800 new coronavirus cases in the state and 64 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Sunday reported TKTK total cases and TKKT deaths, up from 635,315 cases and 13,408 deaths on Saturday. But the true number of cases in Texas is likely higher since many people weren’t tested and studies suggest some infected people don’t feel sick.

The health department reported 81,426 estimated active cases and that an estimated 543,412 people have recovered.

Dallas County on Sunday reported 247 more cases of COVID-19, with 125 of them coming from a backlog in the state’s reporting system.

Sunday’s count brings the total in the county to 73,700 — the second highest in the state behind Harris County.

Health officials reported that 125 of the 247 came from a backlog: three from July, 32 from August and 90 from earlier in September.

One more death was also reported, bringing that total to 945. The patient was an Irving man in his 70s who had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Health officials also reported that 317 children between 5 to 17 years old tested positive for the virus from Aug. 15 through Aug. 28.

Tarrant County’s COVID-19 dashboard won’t show any updates until Sept. 8 due to Labor Day.