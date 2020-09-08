FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – With more than 500 locations in 41 states, Now company officials say the pandemic has not slowed them down.

They say it’s quite the opposite and now they need to hire at all locations including the 10 across Dallas-Fort Worth.

“We’ve opened stores. We’ve opened up trucking centers. We’ve hired a couple of thousand employees in the pandemic. We’ve done it safely. We’ve taken care of our employees during the time through raises, bonuses, free meals for employees and extra sick time,” said Chad Previch, External Communications Manager for Loves.

There are currently 50 job openings throughout the 10 locations in DFW.

“So it’s quite a diverse array of jobs down there and then it ranges from cashiers, to mechanics to apprenticeships to managerial positions to shift leads to even truck drivers really,” said Previch.

Company officials say they have made a huge investment in sanitation procedures and policies in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“Our motto is clean places and friendly faces and that’s certainly been a strong focus for us during the pandemic,” said Previch.

