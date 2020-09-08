DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In sharp contrast to the past tumultuous week for DeSoto ISD, parents tell CBS 11 the district’s virtual launch Tuesday was surprisingly smooth.

Parents shared pictures of their kids smiling in photos and cute videos, even if those first of school classes were happening at home.

Sure. ⁦@desotoisdengage⁩ has had its share of controversy. But, today the cuteness made #firstdayofschool still so very special! More on the virtual launch and parent perspective ⁦@CBSDFW⁩ at 4:30 pic.twitter.com/cTg6exmf6k — Robbie Owens (@cbs11Robbie) September 8, 2020

“Of course, we’ve been learning how to get on this Zoom thing this whole pandemic time,” says Mom Ingrid Wilburn. “It was pretty easy for her so I woke up and I heard her on and the teacher speaking, so, so far, so good.”

Wilburn graduated from DeSoto High, as did her older daughters, but she admits that she considered moving Jadyn, having grown weary with the seemingly constant controversy.

A prior administration’s financial mismanagement led to a state investigation.

A popular superintendent who inherited the mess, Dr. D’Andre Weaver, appeared to have been forced out in a close board vote just days before the start of the new year.

Then, days later, his interim replacement came under fire after racially charged social media posts became public.

The community responded with a rally in support of Dr. Weaver on Saturday.

On Sunday, the board voted unanimously to rescind his resignation.

“I don’t want the educators to get discouraged with this situation,” says Wilburn, who admits that she is encouraged by the smooth virtual learning launch.

“I am praying for the educators, because this is so much more than what they signed up for and everybody has to adjust to the situation,” says Wilburn. “We just got to figure it out and see what’s best for the children.”

A district spokesperson declined our requests to speak with Dr. Weaver or any of the elected board members.