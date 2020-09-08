ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Rowlett Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding missing mother, Emily Marie Kizer, who was last seen in Rowlett 21 days ago.
Her family is frantic as she left a house in Mineral Wells without her cell phone, or her child on August 18.
Fort Worth Police contacted Kizer that same day and released her with a man from Rowlett. Police said he brought Kizer to a Rowlett park and when he returned, she was gone.
Kizer’s family is concerned for her safety and the Rowlett PD asks that anyone with any information to contact the Rowlett Police Department at 972-412-6200 or Detective Chance Fleck at 972-412-6207 cfleck@rowlett.com.
Kizer is 5 feet 3 inches with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has a nose piercing, two lip piercings and a tongue piercing. She has a tattoo on her wrist that says “Love” and another one on her ankle that says, “Dad.”
This investigation is ongoing.