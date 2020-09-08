PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A group of students in Plano are coming to the rescue of others across North Texas who they worry will struggle with online learning.

Four Plano West Senior High School juniors have created a new service called TutorScope.

It offers free online tutoring to students who need help from ten tutors who happen to be current high school students themselves.

“There’s a lot of things that you miss that you could be getting with live teaching especially for students that don’t have a lot of resources,” says Charvi Goyal, TutorScope President. “Most of our students are in the first grade to the fifth grade range.”

The 15-minute online sessions are free and so far more than 200 students have used it.

The teenage brains behind TutorScope believe they offer something adults can’t.

“A lot of students feel like they can be intimidated when talking to adults but what we’ve seen so far with students teaching students is it creates a really positive learning experience since students and tutors can relate a lot more to another,” says Jessica Ding, TutorScope Head of Development.

Even though demand for the service is growIng, the students behind TutorScope don’t believe in making money off of helping someone else learn.

They say the result of their work is rewarding enough.

“Seeing students get that lightbulb moment when they finally get it that’s just an amazing experience,” says Goyal.

Other founders of the non profit are Kaustubh Sonawane and Angelina Ehara.

Any student with consent from a parent or legal guardian can register for a session by clicking here.