DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Wednesday reported its third and fourth deaths related to the West Nile virus, along with two more human cases.
According to Dallas County Health and Human Services, the two recent deaths were a 75-year-old Richardson resident in the 75081 zip code and and a 53-year-old Dallas resident in the 75208 zip code.
The county also reported its eighth and ninth human cases of West Nile virus: a 66-year-old Dallas resident in the 75227 zip code and a 40-year-old Dallas resident in the 75233 zip code.
“The confirmation of additional human cases and deaths due to West Nile virus this year is an extremely important reminder to the community of the need to take steps to avoid mosquito bites and to reduce mosquito populations,” DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang said.
West Nile virus is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. Mild symptoms include fever, headache and muscle aches, while severe infections can cause neurological complications such as encephalitis.