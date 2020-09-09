DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall turned in her letter of resignation on Tuesday. Now, residents are reacting to her decision to step down after three years.

Hall admitted her time in Dallas has been tough. But although she faced criticism through the three years, not everyone is happy to see her go.

“When you have a lady that’s trying to do… she did a wonderful job and takes full responsibility… you know, I tell you I was saddened by it to tell you the truth,” resident Chris Huff said.

In response to her resignation latter, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said he understands a burden and distinction of leading the department.

Some residents believe her three years were marred by the spike in violent crime in 2019 and her recent response to the social justice protests over the summer. Others believe the chief took on the job at a challenging time and that it would be tough for anyone.

“It’s a lot going on. And it’s a lot for anyone to handle… being a police chief, that’s what you encounter being a police chief… you just have to implement things to stop those things. It’s just gonna take some time and the right person with the right vision to get it together,” resident Fred Dotie said.

Hall agreed to a request by the city manager to stay with the department until the end of the year.