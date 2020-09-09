AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Lost Wages Assistance program that provided an additional $300 a week to unemployed Texans who qualified, ends with the benefit week ending September 5.
The Texas Workforce Commission said the Federal Emergency Management Agency informed them of the news on Wednesday, September 9.
Because the funds provided by FEMA were limited, TWC said cannot extend payments beyond that date.
FEMA previously approved TWC funding requests for the benefit weeks of:
• August 1, 2020
• August 8, 2020
• August 15, 2020
• August 22, 2020
• August 29, 2020
• September 5, 2020
TWC will continue to pay eligible claimants for the approved six weeks, for as long as the existing FEMA funds deposited to TWC remain available.
Claimants will continue to receive normal weekly benefit amounts for any benefit weeks for which they are eligible.
The Lost Wages Assistance program was a temporary provision established after the expiration of the $600 Federal Pandemic Assistance Program, a part of the CARES Act.
So much for providing assistance through December 2020?