North Texas To See Weather Whiplash This Week After Summer-Like Holiday WeekendNorth Texas will experience a weather whiplash this week with highs in the mid-90s on Monday and 60s on Wednesday. The lows on Thursday will be in the 50s!

After Surviving Hurricane Laura, 4 Members Of One Family Die From Carbon Monoxide FumesThey survived Hurricane Laura's deadly winds and storm surge, but an attempt to survive the subsequent power outage left four members of one family dead and a fifth critically injured.

Gardening 101: Starting Up A Butterfly GardenThis week’s Gardening 101 is about how easy it can be to get a butterfly garden going in your yard.