(CBSDFW.COM) – Texas’ original jackpot game, “Lotto Texas,” is drawing again Wednesday night for a prize that is currently the fifth largest in the world, behind Mega Millions and Powerball.

Currently sitting at $39 million, winning the jackpot is a game of chance, all you have to do is get the correct six numbers between one to 54. Though it seems easy enough, the Texas Lottery says your chances are about one in 25 million.

It’s why the numbers haven’t been picked since January, and the money keeps piling up.

“The last time that somebody won the Lotto Texas jackpot was on January 15th of this year, so this current jackpot has been rolling since the January 18th, 2020 drawing,” said Lauren Callahan from the Texas Lottery Commission.

The Lotto Texas jackpot hasn’t been this large since 2010, when a Dallas man claimed a $97 million ticket.

“As we tell everyone, it just takes one ticket to win,” Callahan said.

The drawing is Wednesday at 10:12 p.m., but even if you don’t win it big with all 6 numbers, there are still prizes for getting some of them right. And if no one wins, Texans will have a chance every Saturday and Wednesday when regularly scheduled drawings are.