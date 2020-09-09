Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man died after falling off his motorcycle onto the main lanes of the the westbound lanes of the 6200 block of W Interstate 20 in Arlington.
The motorcycle continued traveling westbound without the rider and struck a passenger car before stopping. No one was injured in the passenger car.
Detectives haven’t determined why the man fell off his motorcycle.
They are interviewing multiple witnesses to determine what happened.
Anyone with information is asked to contact crash Investigator David Szatkowski 817-459-5786.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the man once next of kin are notified.