NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – To help prevent the incidence of flu cases in their service area, MedStar is offering mobile flu vaccine clinics again this year for 10 or more people.
Between September 2019 and February 2020, MedStar crews treated 1,033 patients in which they identified the patient with the primary or secondary clinical impression of Influenza Like Illness (ILI). That was up 21.5% from the previous year, according to the healthcare organization.
Vaccines are $30 each and they can either bill the organizer based on a roster, or people can pay for the vaccines by providing documentation on-site for insurance reimbursement.
Payments can be made by cash, debit/credit card or Apple Pay.
The most prevalent zip codes for the 2019-2020 flu season in our service area were:
· 76116 with 92 Responses
· 76119 with 91 Responses
· 76102 with 81 Responses (tie)
· 76112 with 81 Responses (tie)
