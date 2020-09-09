Comments
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Plano 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly trafficking in child pornography.
Collin County Sheriffs Office Child Exploitation Unit investigators arrested Zize Wu on Monday for possession of child pornography and possession with intent to promote child pornography.
Investigators working undercover identified Wu as utilizing the internet to traffic in child pornography.
Investigators obtained and executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home in Plano.
Evidence recovered at the scene includes more than 2,200 child pornography images from a single computer.
Additional devices were located and seized for forensic examination.
Wu is being held in the Collin County Detention Facility.