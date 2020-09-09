ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Barring any last minute changes, this year’s World Series will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, a high-ranking MLB official tells CBS 11 Sports.
The plan for the MLB playoffs was presented by the league to teams last week.
According to the official, the National League Championship Series would be split between Globe Life Field and Minute Maid Park in Houston, with one team calling Arlington “home” and the other for Houston.
The American League Championship Series would be be split between Los Angeles and San Diego, the official said.
The winners from the NLCS and the ALCS would meet at Globe Life Field for the World Series, barring any changes by the league.
The Texas Rangers have yet to play in front of fans at their new ballpark due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is unclear if fans would be allowed at Globe Life Field for the playoff games.
The regular season began in July, with teams playing a shortened, 60-game season.
