(CBSDFW.COM) – Drivers in Texas this year paid the cheapest summertime gas prices since 2004 as the season comes to a close, according to AAA.
AAA reports gas prices fell week by week during the unofficial summer driving season from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded during the summer in Texas was $1.84, which is the cheapest in 16 years. AAA attributes the cause to a fall in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“2020 provided Texas drivers the least expensive summertime gas prices since 2004,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “The price to fill up could keep going down as refiners get ready to reinstate winter blend gasoline into the market soon.”
The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded was $2.15 during the summer, which is also the cheapest since 2004.
AAA reports Texas drivers are paying the second-cheapest gas prices in the U.S. behind Louisiana.